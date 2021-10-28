Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Claims Star Kid Tried To Deal In Commercial Quantity Of Drugs During Bail Hearing

The Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28) granted bail to Aryan Khan, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in plea against rejection of their bail applications by a special NDPS court. During the hearing, ASG on behave of Aryan Khan argued that Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs and that his WhatsApp chats point at him procuring "hard drugs" in commercial quantity.

Anil Singh, the Additional Solicitor General, said on behalf of the NCB, said bail in such cases is "an exception, not a rule", as the Supreme Court called drugs offences "worse than culpable homicide".

"Accused number 1 (Aryan Khan) is not a first-time consumer. He is a regular consumer since last few years and he has been procuring drugs. There is a reference of procuring drugs in commercial quantity and the drugs are hard drugs. He has been in contact with peddlers," Mr Singh told the court.

While Arbaaz Merchant's Lawyer Amit Desai argued on day 2 of the bail hearing that there has been no evidence in WhatsApp chats, Anil Singh said, "WhatsApp chat I am relying on will show he had made an attempt to deal with commercial quantity. Not only that, when they were apprehended on the ship, multiple drugs were found with all eight."

He revealed that on the cruise, commercial quality of a variety of drugs were found. "It cannot be a coincidence. If you see the quantity and nature of drug it cannot be a coincidence. It cannot be said that these drugs were for personal consumption," he added.

Aryan Khan Granted Bail By Bombay Court In Mumbai Drugs Case

Meanwhile, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, Aryan's lawyer has repeatedly told the court that no drugs were found on him and there was no evidence he had used drugs. To which Anil Singh counter-argued, "Even if he is not found in possession of the drug, there was an attempt to deal with commercial quantity and prima facie records show he is a part of conspiracy for commercial quantity."

Stating the principle of conscious possession, Anil Singh said the two friends were staying in the same room and "If one person is aware that the other person is carrying drugs and they are going to consume it together, it will be conscious possession."

Aryan has been granted bail two days before his judicial custody ended on October 30. Notably, the star kid was arrested on October 3 and was lodged in Arthur Road jail on October 8, 2021.