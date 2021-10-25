Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede Alleges He Is Being Targeted

Over the weekend, the Narcotics Control Bureau issued an official statement stating that Zonal director Sameer Wankhede has denied allegations in connection with an independent witness Prabhakar Sail claimed to have signed blank documents by them. On Monday, October 25, while appearing in court Sameer Wankhede has expressed fear of being framed.

According to reports, the affidavit now filed by Prabhakar Sail, bodyguard to drug case witness KP Gosavi mentions that a meeting took place between Pooja Dadlani (Shah Rukh's manager), Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza in the early hours of October 3 in Lower Parel. The affidavit states about payment of Rs 8 crore to be made to NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede.

However, hours after Prabhakar Sail made the allegations of a payoff to NCB officials, the agency's zonal director Sameer Wankhede wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fear of being framed and to "ensure that no precipitate legal action is carried out to frame me with ulterior motives."

Arbaaz Merchant's Dad Says Aryan Khan & His Son Are Taken Aback At How Much Time It Is Taking For Their Bail

"It has come to my notice that some precipitate legal action for framing me falsely is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance issue," said Wankhede, adding NCB deputy DG Mutha Jain has referred the matter to the director general of NCB for necessary action.

Sameer also appeared in front of an NDPS court on Monday, October 25 and said that he is ready for a probe. "My family including my sister and deceased mother are are being targeted," he told the court.

Drugs-on-cruise-case | My family including my sister and deceased mother are are being targeted: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede to Special NDPS court — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

Aryan Khan Says NCB's Interpretation Of WhatsApp Chats Is 'Wrong And Unjustified': Report

Meanwhile, Sail revealed that he was instructed by Gosavi to come to the NCB office on October 2. "I reached there and Wankhede instructed his staff to take my signature and one Salekar took 10 signatures on blank papers and took my Aadhaar card details...After a while Gosavi came down the NCB office and met Sam D'Souza and later we drove towards Lower Parel and Sam's car followed us." Sahil was quoted by a TOI report.

Notably, Aryan Khan, who was arrested by NCB on October 3 has been in judicial custody for over 20 days. He has filed for bail in High court, claimed NCB's interpretation of his Whatsapp chats is unjustified.