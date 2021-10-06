Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCP Alleges Political Foul Play; NCB Issues Clarification About The Allegations

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has alleged that the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is a forgery whilst accusing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of playing in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The NCP had organised a press conference today and party spokesperson Nawab Malik stated that information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan, for the past one month.

The Maharashtra cabinet minister also claimed that the viral visuals released after the arrest of Aryan revealed the presence of outsiders in the case. Malik asked, “NCB officials later claimed Gosavi was not an NCB official. If he was not an official, what was he doing inside the NCB office with Khan?”

“The person holding the hand of Arbaaz Merchant is Manish Bhanushali and is a BJP vice president as per his own social media details. There are numerous pictures of him with senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis. The NCB will have to explain as to why this man was with them during the raid,” he added.

However, the NCB has denied the allegations levelled against the organisation in a pressed conference addressed by Deputy Director-General of NCB Gyaneshwar Singh. He said that all the allegations levelled by the NCP about probable prejudice are baseless.

Singh refuted Malik’s claim that no drug was seized from the cruise ship and added, “NCB Mumbai team raided international cruise terminal Green Gate Mumbai & Cordelia Cruise ship and intercepted 8 persons on the spot along with various drugs like cocaine, charas, MDMA.”

The agency has also released a statement with regard to the aforementioned matter. The press release read, “Some allegations levelled against the Organisation are baseless and seem to be with malice and probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal actions carried out by NCB. NCB reiterates that it’s procedure has been and will continue to be professionally and legally transparent and unbiased.”