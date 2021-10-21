Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCP’s Nawab Malik Says NCB Must Explain Role Of Sameer Wankhede's Friend As 'Witness'

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has addressed a press conference in Mumbai with respect to the Aryan Khan drugs case. Malik has raised questions about the involvement of a man cited by the Narcotics Control Bureau as an independent witness in three separate cases. Nawab alleged that the man is a close friend of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

The minister added that Fletcher Patel was first used as a witness by the NCB during a raid in November last year. "Is he [Fletcher Patel] an independent witness or your [Wankhede's] friend? How is your close friend an independent witness? It clearly indicates that cases are being fabricated by the NCB," said Malik

The NCP leader also took to his social media account to post a screenshot of an Instagram post of Fletcher where he addresses Sameer Wankhede’s relative as "Lady Don". The woman in question is Yasmeen Wankhede, a cousin of the NCB officer.

Nawab Malik demanded a probe into the link between Sameer Wankhede, Fletcher Patel and the lady in the picture and wrote, "If NCB is a professional agency, it should answer such questions professionally. For 3-4 grams of drugs, they [NCB] parade Bollywood industry people." Check out the post below:

Fletcher Patel seen in this picture with someone who he calls 'My Lady Don'.

Who is this 'Lady Don' ? pic.twitter.com/epTRSopDcH — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 16, 2021

According to an India Today report, Fletcher Patel is a former non-commissioned officer of the Indian Army and is currently serving as president of Sainik Federation's Mumbai unit. Patel, who is very close to the Wankhede family, opened up about the allegations levelled by Nawab Malik to the portal and said, "Punchnamas are internal documents. Who is leaking all these documents to Malik? If [Sameer] Wankhede calls me again today, I will reach there in 10 minutes. I have done nothing wrong. I do not need Nawab Malik's permission to help the agency to eradicate the drug menace.”

Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen has also reacted to the allegations and added, "I am a lawyer by profession and the vice president of MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) Chitrapat Sena legal team. I don't know who he [Nawab Malik] is. He should come up with some evidence. Fletcher Patel is president of the army group. He is my 'Rakhi' brother. If he calls me 'Lady Don', I feel proud about it. The whole country loves the army.”