Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Salman Khan Is Watching Case Developments Closely, Tiger 3 & Pathan Shoots Delayed

According to recent reports, the delay in the shooting of Siddharth Anand's Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan has led to a delay in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 as both the films are connected to each other. SRK has pushed back his shooting schedule after the arrest of his son Aaryan Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly take a decision on the future course of his filming scheduled for several films after his son Aryan Khan gets bail. The star kid's bail has been rejected by Mumbai court over three occasions. Currently, Aryan has been lodged in Arthur Road jail. The court has set a further hearing on his bail plea by the special court on October 20.

Coming back to Pathan, director Siddharth Anand had left for Spain on October 2 for filming but returned to India after the Aryan Khan case. The makers are reportedly ready to wrap shooting two songs in Mallorca, Cadiz and Vejer de la Frontera.

The delay has also led to a change in schedule for Salman Khan's Tiger. According to News18 Salman Khan is keeping close track of developments in Aryan's case. "The actor has visited Shah Rukh on multiple occasions and is concerned about Aryan's well-being. He is constantly by Shah Rukh's side," a source said.

Apart from Tiger 3 and Patha, Shah Rukh Khan anticipated a film with South director Atlee, tentatively titled Lion is also delayed. The film's shooting was on schedule in Pune until earlier this month with co-star Nayanthara. Currently, the makers are using a body-double is being used for OTS shots and long shots in Shah Rukh's absence.