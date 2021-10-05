Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Sonu Sood & Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussane Khan Receive Flak For Defending Him

No one had imagined that one day, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan would be presented in court owing to his alleged consumption of drugs. Ever since Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan, he has become the hot topic of discussion on social media, and many celebrities including Salman Khan, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt, etc., came out in support of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. While some are visiting the Khans at Mannat, others are extending their support on social media.

Amid all the hullabaloo, actor Sonu Sood and actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also came out in support of Aryan and defended the 23-year-old. However, their social media posts didn't go down well with netizens, and they were quick to slam them!

Without taking Aryan's name, Sonu tweeted, "बच्चे बहुमूल्य होते हैं, सत्य तो सामने आने में समय लगता है। ख़ुद भगवान न बनें, समय को समय दें, यह समय है, चेहरे याद रखता है।"

बच्चे बहुमूल्य होते हैं

सत्य तो सामने आने में समय लगता है।

ख़ुद भगवान न बनें,

समय को समय दें,

यह समय है, चेहरे याद रखता है। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 4, 2021

Even though Sonu didn't take Aryan's name, his tweet was clear enough that he was hinting at Aryan Khan's drugs case.

Reacting to Sonu Sood's tweet, a furious netizen wrote, "At 23, Kapil Dev won World Cup for India. At 23, Neeraj Chopra won Gold for India. At 23, Sachin was lead scorer for India in WC 96. At 23, Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the nation. At 23, Aryan Khan bachcha hai."

"Ghanta Baccha hai! He's 23 & goes for a rave party, he understands the good & the bad! Are you guys here to prove him innocent?" retorted another netizen.

Sussane on the other hand, reacted to Aryan Khan's drugs row and wrote, "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It's sad n unfair as he is a good kid. 🙌 I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh."

Slamming Sussane's comment, a netizen wrote, "This is the very reason when something is wrong and it is twisted by people and elders who know better. Drugs is the worse thing. Keeping it away from kids is all we knew when we grew up. If any child or even adult is into it, it has to be dealt with ...not support it.....the reason india cannot progress is...the rich and famous make their own laws and are above it all...and this above all attitude their kids take for granted.....creating havoc in the country....be mindful of our kids...they will be the future....keep covering up their wrong or supporting it....can sometimes come back to haunt you only.....let the kids learn their lesson....parents stand back and let the police do their work like any normal citizen....then the kids will learn action and consequence....especially when doing it so brazenly....witch hunt was a sad thing of the past....please do not use it as a loose term for something like this.....above twenty is not a kid....if I am not wrong....old enough .....to be held responsible....the reason you all rush for support is coz you guys do it too...guilty knows guity."

(Social media posts are unedited.)