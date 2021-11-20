Aryan Khan Case: Court Reveals No Conspiracy In Star Kid's Bail Order

The Bombay High Court released a bail order of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan today (November 20) wherein they revealed that no conspiracy has been found from the star kid's side regarding the alleged drug case. According to a news report in NDTV, no evidence of any conspiracy was found between Aryan and his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The court further mentioned that nothing objectionable was found on the star kid's Whatsapp chats regarding the case.

The publication quoted Aryan Khan's bail order to reveal, "There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit an unlawful act. Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them."

Aryan Khan Questioned By NCB's SIT Team In The Alleged Drug Case Till Midnight

The news report further added that the Bombay High Court stated that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cannot just rely on the alleged statements having the confessions of the accused recorded by the agency's officers. It was earlier reported that Aryan Khan was now being probed by the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) who have transferred this alleged drug case recently. The latest development in the case was that Aryan was grilled till midnight by the SIT team regarding many important questions connected to the case.

Aryan Khan Case: NCB To Focus On Star Kid, Armaan Kohli And Sameer Khan's Case, To Drop Some Other Cases

A news report in News18 stated that Aryan Khan was questioned by the SIT team about the circumstances that he had boarded the Cordella Cruise Ship along with some information about his friend circle as well as their connection to drugs peddlers and their drug preferences. Amidst the ongoing investigations around NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's extortion allegations, the star kid was also grilled on how he was investigated by Wankhede. Aryan was reportedly asked about the treatment he was subjected to while being under NCB's custody and if he or his family members were asked for bribes. The report had further mentioned that the star kid was also probed regarding his Whatsapp chats that allegedly had drug-related chats that had also brought actress Ananya Panday under the scanner.