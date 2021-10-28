Aryan Khan Gets Bail, Bollywood Celebs React To This New Development In Star Kid's Case

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has got bail in his alleged drug case. After staying in jail for almost more than 3 weeks, this has come as a sigh of relief for the star kid and his family. Some Bollywood celebs were quick to react to this news.

Director Sanjay Gupta took to his social media handle to state, "I'm very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change. God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan." Take a look at his tweet.

I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did.

That has to change!!!

God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 28, 2021

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also took to her Twitter handle to write, "Glad to hear #AryanKhanBail has been granted. Request a central investigation into the conduct of #NCBRaids & arresting officer #SameerWakhede. Legal Powers should not be abused for personal gain." Take a look at her post.

Glad to hear #AryanKhanBail has been granted. Request a central investigation into the conduct of #NCBRaids & arresting officer #SameerWakhede. Legal Powers shld not be abused for personal gain 🙏 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 28, 2021

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor R Madhavan tweeted, "Thank God. As a father I am So relieved .. ... May all good and positive things happen." Take a look at the actor's tweet.

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021

Sonu Sood took to his social media account to tweet, "When time judges, then there is no need for witnesses." While Swara Bhasker quoted a tweet that informed about Aryan Khan's bail and wrote "Finally." Apart from this, Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram story to state, "Thank The Lord". She also shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram for which she captioned "Only Love." Take a look at the picture.

Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora also shared the same post reacting to Aryan Khan's bail. During the course of Aryan's jail term, many celebs had showcased their solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Apart from Aryan, his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been granted bail. According to the reports, the detailed order with reasons is likely to be released tomorrow. Justice NW Sambre read out the court order today that stated, "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening."