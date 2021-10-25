Aryan Khan Gets Emotional In Jail As He Misses His Parents Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan's Wedding Anniversary

Aryan Khan is currently under judicial custody for an alleged drug case for which he was arrested on October 3. After his several bail pleas got rejected, now the star kid's jail term has been extended till October 30. Aryan had also missed his mother Gauri Khan's birthday on October 8. Now after that, he is also missing his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's 30th wedding anniversary today (October 25).

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Aryan Khan became emotional inside the Arthur Road Jail wherein he is currently stationed. The star kid has requested the authorities to arrange for a video call with his parents. Not only this but the report further added that Aryan's mother Gauri Khan may visit Arthur Road Jail to pay him a visit.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan has filed for bail in the Bombay High Court claiming that NCB was "misinterpreting" his WhatsApp chats to implicate him in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month. According to a news report in NDTV, Aryan's appeal said that NCB's interpretation of the WhatsApp chats collected from his mobile phone was "wrong and unjustified". The star kid had further stated that no contraband was recovered from him after the ship's raid and he has no connection with any other accused in the case except Arbaaz Merchant and Aachit Kumar. Aryan Khan's appeal further said the WhatsApp chats that are being relied upon by the NCB are "ex-facie (on the face of it) of a period prior to the incident. By no stretch of imagination can those purported messages be linked to any conspiracy for which the secret information was received." The appeal furthermore added, "The interpretation of the WhatsApp messages is that of the investigating officer and such interpretation is unjustified and wrong."

Aryan Khan questioned the special court's bail rejection based on the claim that he may tamper with evidence in the case if released from custody. "There is no presumption in law that merely because a person is influential, there is the likelihood of him tampering with the evidence," his appeal said. The sessions court had rejected Aryan's bail stating, "he had a nexus with drug peddlers and suppliers and had indulged in illicit drug activities on a regular basis".