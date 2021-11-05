Aryan Khan Goes To NCB Office For His Weekly Visit As Per His Court Order

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s office today (November 5) for his weekly visit routine regarding an alleged drug case. According to a news report in BollywoodLife, the star kid has to visit the agency's office every week as per his court order. Aryan was accompanied by his bodyguard Ravi Singh.

Talking about the same, Aryan Khan's video from his NCB office visit has been going viral on social media. The star kid can be seen heading off to the agency's visit amidst a huge mob. The netizens lauded his bodyguard Ravi Singh in the comments section for controlling the crowd in an efficient manner. Take a look at the video.

According to the news report, Aryan Khan has to report to the Narcotics Control Bureau office every Friday, between 11 am and 2 pm. This was the star kid's first visit to the agency's office ever since his visit from the Arthur Road Jail. The report further added that contrary to reports, Aryan was stationed at his home Mannat and not at Alibaug.

Earlier it was reported that Aryan Khan had an emotional reunion with his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan after being released from prison on October 30. The report further stated that the star kid gave a warm hug to his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri on returning home. The family's home Mannat had been was lit up with decorative lights ahead of his release from jail. Aryan was picked up from the prison by his father's car and his bodyguards. The star kid on release met his father along with his legal team at a five-star hotel and then went to their home. The two were greeted with great pomp by the superstar's fans, outside Mannat.

The news report further mentioned that Aryan Khan's younger brother AbRam Khan was happy to see his big brother home after a long time. However, the little munchkin did not understand why everyone was being so emotional about it and crying. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan who is currently in the US, connected with him through a video call. Many celebs from the film fraternity also expressed their happiness on Aryan's release from the prison.