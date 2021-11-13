Aryan Khan Questioned By NCB's SIT Team In The Alleged Drug Case Till Midnight

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was out of the Arthur Road Jail on October 30 is now having to adhere to his weekly visits to the Narcotics Control Bureau office as part of his court order. The star kid is now being probed by the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) who were transferred this alleged drug case recently. The latest development in the case is that Aryan was grilled till midnight by the SIT team regarding many important questions connected to the case.

According to a news report in News18, Aryan Khan was questioned by the SIT team about the circumstances that he had boarded the Cordella Cruise Ship along with some information about his friend circle as well as their connection to drug peddlers and their drug preferences. Amidst the ongoing investigations around NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's extortion allegations, the star kid was also grilled on how he was probed by Wankhede. Aryan was reportedly asked about the treatment he was subjected to while being under NCB's custody and if he or his family were asked for bribes.

The news report further stated that Aryan Khan was also questioned regarding his Whatsapp chats that allegedly had drug-related chats that had also brought actress Ananya Panday under the scanner. Furthermore, Aryan was grilled on how he had come to know about the cruise ship and what were his travel plans once aboard the ship. The news report also mentioned that the star kid was given the option to deny all the drug-related charges. Not only this but NCB officer Sameer Wankhede was not a part of this particular investigation.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan also turned a year older yesterday (November 12). The star kid was flooded with warm birthday wishes by the netizens. Not only that but his cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba also took to their social media handles to wish Aryan on his special day. Actress Juhi Chawla also shared a super cute throwback picture of Aryan posing along with her kids to leave a sweet note on his birthday. Some of the reports suggested that the star kid had a quiet birthday this year along with his family.