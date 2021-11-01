Aryan Khan Had An 'Emotional Reunion' With Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan On Arriving At Mannat

Aryan Khan returned home on October 30, from prison after 22 days of judicial custody. According to reports, the star kid had an emotional reunion with his parents at home. Aryan gave a warm hug to his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri on returning home.

Mannat had been was lit up with decorative lights ahead of his release from jail. Aryan was picked up from the prison by SRK's car and his bodyguards. The star kid on release met his father and his legal team at a five-star hotel and then went to Mannat. The two were greeted with great pomp by SRK's fans, outside Mannat.

At home, Aryan received a warm welcome from his family. The report revealed that AbRam was happy to see his big brother home after a long time. However, the little munchkin didn't understand why everyone was being so emotional about it and crying. Meanwhile, Suhana who is currently in the US, connected with him through a video call.

Aryan reportedly will not be staying in Mannat for long. SRK and Gauri have prepared a new routine for Aryan to follow through after his return from jail. The star kid will be getting a medical check-up done so that he can get some nutritional food. The Khan family reportedly have also arranged for his counselling. Aryan will be moved to their Alibaug farmhouse after Diwali where he will continue to stay for a few days.

Notably, Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound luxury cruise in Mumbai. Along with Aryan, NCB had arrested Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Aryan was put under judicial custody on October 8 and had been moved to Arthur Road Jail.