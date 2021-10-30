Aryan Khan Leaves Arthur Road Jail With Father Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Saturday morning, October 30, after spending 22 days in judicial custody. Aryan was received by his father and actor Shah Rukh Khan outside the premises.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted leaving his Bandra residence Mannat around 8:20 am on Saturday to bring back Aryan home. Nitin Vaychal, Superintendent of Arthur Road Jail, had revealed that the process to release Aryan would take one to two hours and Aryan could be out between 10 am and noon.

#WATCH Aryan Khan released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail few weeks after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/gSH8awCMqo — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Aryan was seen walking out of the premises to his father SRK's car around 11:10 am on Saturday morning. Fans and family have been waiting for the star kid's return home, since his arrest in earlier October. Mannat reportedly was being decorated for Aryan's homecoming on Friday night.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October, however, the processing of the bail application took some time. On October 29, the HC issued the detailed conditions of Aryan's bail before he's released from Arthur Road Jail.

As per the HC order, Aryan and the other accused have to execute a P.R bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or more sureties in the like amount. The order states that the applicants/accused shouldn't indulge in any activities on the basis of which the said CR stands registered against them for the offences under the NDPS act.

Juhi Chawala, signed the surety bond of Rs. 1 lakh for Aryan's release. Outside the Mumbai court, she told the reporters, "I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody."

Aryan and the other two applicants have also been asked to surrender their passports before the Special Court immediately. They can't leave Mumbai without informing their investigative officer and have to submit their itinerary to their investigating officer when they do.