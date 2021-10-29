Aryan Khan Likely To Walk Out Of Arthur Road Jail By Today Evening, Reveals His Lawyer

In the latest development in Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, advocate Satish Maneshinde who is representing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan revealed that the star kid is likely to be out of Arthur Road jail by today evening. The star kid and the other two accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail yesterday (October 28) by Bombay High Court.

Maneshinde was quoted as saying by ANI, "We're expecting to receive orders of HC from HC registry today evening. As soon as we get the orders we'll produce it in Spl NDPS court for completing other formalities and get release orders for Aryan Khan." He further added, "We expect Aryan to be out of jail in the evening today itself."

As per a report in News18, the release order should reach the prison by 5.30pm. However, Aryan might have to stay a little longer there if the procedure takes time.

Meanwhile, former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, who had represented Aryan at the Bombay High Court, told a leading tabloid that Shah Rukh had tears of relief after his son was granted bail by a single bench of Justice N W Sambre after staying almost a month in the prison. He also recalled how the actor was worried for his son and would gulp cups of coffee after coffee. Rohatgi also told a news channel that the Pathan actor had given up all his professional activities and was helping his legal team in making notes.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Aryan Khan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha on October 3 after the anti-drugs agency busted a rave party on a Goa-bound cruise from Mumbai. The star kid was finally granted bail by Bombay High Court on October 28.