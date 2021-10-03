Aryan Khan Questioned By Narcotics Control Bureau In Connection With Cruise Rave Party Case

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is being questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise rave party case. As per the reports, Aryan Khan was summoned by the NCB after they busted a rave party that was happening in a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, on Saturday (October 2, 2021) night.

Reportedly, the NCB has seized drugs and detained around 12 people from the cruise ship after the raid which was held on Saturday night. Aryan Khan and others were detained from the ship before it sailed from the Mumbai shore for a 2 days long cruise.

However, Sameer Wankhede, the Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau has confirmed that Aryan Khan has not been booked under any charges or arrested, so far. However, NCB has detained the star kid's phone ever since he is being questioned. The reports suggest that Siddhant Kapoor, the son of senior actor Shakti Kapoor is also summoned by the NCB in connection with the same case.

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Aryan Khan And AbRam Khan's Picture From Their Boys' Night Out

'Aryan Looked Like Young SRK, Jahnavi Resembled Me'; Juhi Chawla Reacts To Their Viral IPL Picture

The sources suggest that NCB has seized different types of drugs including cocaine, charas, mephedrone, and so on in the raid. The blood samples of Aryan Khan and others have been collected and send for medical tests. The group is expected to be produced before a holiday court today. More details on the case are expected to be revealed very soon.