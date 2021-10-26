Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Adjourned For October 27 By Bombay High Court In Drugs-On-Cruise Case

The hearing on bail application of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with a drugs case has been adjourned for tomorrow (October 27, 2021) by the Bombay High Court.

As per ETimes report, this decision was taken after Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer and the ASG said that they will need 45 minutes each for their arguments.

Another report in News18 stated that the senior advocate and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi who appeared on Aryan Khan's behalf told the court during the hearing that his client was not a customer and had been invited on the cruise as a special guest.

Aryan Khan Case: Everything You Need To Know About Mukul Rohatgi Who Is Arguing For Aryan's Bail

'In fact, no drugs were recovered from him and no medical test was done to prove he had even consumed," he told the HC bench. He argued that Aryan's case will go under sections 8(c), 27 and 20(b) and not Section 27A. He also questioned why the star kid had to spend the last 23 days in jail when he didn't consume or possess drugs.

Rohatgi told Bombay HC that Aryan Khan's case has attracted public and media gaze because of his parents.

Mika Singh Questions Bollywood's Silence On Aryan Khan's Arrest

On the other hand, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had opposed Aryan's bail plea and claimed that their prima facie investigation has revealed that the star kid used to procure drugs from his friend Arbaaz Merchant who is also an accused in this case. They had mentioned in their affadivit that even though there has been no recovery of drugs from Aryan, he has "participated in the conspiracy".

Aryan Khan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha was arrested by the NCB after the agency raided an alleged rave party on cruise ship Cordelia that was bound from Mumbai to Goa. On October 8, the magistrate court had rejected the trio's bail plea. The special NDPS court also refused to grant bail to Aryan on October 20 following which his legal team moved High Court. Aryan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail and his judicial custody has been extended till October 30.