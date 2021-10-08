Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Rejected By Mumbai Court In Drugs Case

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been denied bail by Mumbai Magistrates court in connection with a drugs-on-cruise case stating that his bail application is "not maintainable'.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, while pleading for Aryan's bail, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that his client is from a respectable family, has roots in the society and won't run away.

"Just because a person belongs to an affluent family, you can't say he is likely to tamper evidence. There are people roaming streets with much more serious offences. I have never used my influence," the report quoted Maneshinde saying at the court. He also claimed that no drug was recovered from Aryan and that he was arrested just on the basis of WhatsApp chats.

Earlier during the hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had opposed Aryan's bail and claimed that he could tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan and the other five accused have been taken to the Arthur Road jail after the court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days on Thursday (October 7). On the other hand, the two women accused were sent to Byculla women's jail.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021 after the agency raided a 'rave party' which was held on a cruise ship off the city's coast. The star kid along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha were booked under section 8C, 20B, 27 read with 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, after the officers seized 13 gm of cocaine, 21 gm of charas (hasish), 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), 5 gm MD and cash worth Rs 1.33 lakh from the ship.

During the hearing on October 7, the NCB had sought custody of Aryan and others till October 11. However, the Court rejected their plea and sent the accused to 14-days judicial custody.