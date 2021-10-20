Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Rejected By Mumbai Court In Drugs-On-Cruise Case

A special Mumbai NDPS court on Wednesday (October 20, 2021) refused to grant bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with the two other accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in connection with a drugs case. Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun.

The lawyers of all the three accused now plan to move High Court.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship in Mumbai on October 2. The star kid along with seven others were booked under sections 8(c) read with 20b (purchase), 27 (consumption), 28 (attempt to commit offence), 29 (abetment/ conspiracy) and 35 (presumption of culpable memental state) of the NDPS Act, after six and five grams of charas was allegedly seized from Merchant and Dhamecha respectively.

Twinkle Khanna Compares Aryan Khan's Arrest In Drugs Case To Squid Game Episode; Has This To Say!

Aryan was in NCB's custody for probe till October 7. Later, a Mumbai court denied NCB's plea for further extension of custody and sent him to 14-day judicial remand. His multiple bail plea applications have refused since then. Aryan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. As per reports, he has been kept in a special barrack and is being closely monitored by the officials.

Kubbra Sait On Aryan Khan's Drugs Case: What We Are Doing For TRPs Is Quintessentially Ruining Someone's Life

Post Aryan's arrest for his alleged involvement in this drugs case, various celebrities have extended their support to the Khan family. This includes names like Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta, Rahul Dholakia, Somy Ali, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt amongst others. Salman Khan was one of the first ones who paid a visit to SRK's residence Mannat to stand in solidarity with him and his family. Tanisha Mukerji had slammed Aryan's media trial in one of her interviews.

Earlier today, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had also reacted to Aryan Khan's arrest and tweeted, "Suspicious arrest, no drugs found on him, no traces in his blood and yet he spends 18 days in jail. Don't people responsible for this have kids of their own? How do you do this to someone else's child?"