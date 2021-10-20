Aryan Khan's Bail Plea To Be Heard Today, NCB Submits Drugs Related Chats In Court

A special Mumbai court is set to pronounce its orders on Aryan Khan's bail applications today, October 20. The 23-year-old star kid of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested by NCB with seven others after a drug bust on a Mumbai cruise ship on October 2.

Prakash Jha On Aryan Khan's Arrest: The Poor Kid Has Got Into A Mess

After staying in NCB's custody for few days, Aryan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8. On October 14, NCB claimed in court that Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs, and said that "this is the land of Mahatma Gandhi... this (drug) abuse is affecting young boys".

On October 20, a new ANI report has revealed that NCB has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in court, alleging it has Aryan conversing with a debutante actress about drugs. The tweet read, "Police has found a drug-related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB."

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil C Singh, representing the anti-drug agency, opposed the bail plea by claiming that Aryan has been consuming drugs for the past couple of years. He said, "He is not a consumer for the first time. And has been a regular consumer of drugs for the last few years. The panchanama clearly establishes that he was in conscious possession of contraband as he admitted the charas was in possession of Arbaaz Merchant and that they were going to smoke it on the cruise."

Aryan Khan To Remain In Jail Until October 20, NCB Alleges He Is A Regular Consumer Of Drugs

NCB during the previous hearing also claimed that Aryan "indulged in illicit drug trafficking" and was involved in the "procuring and distribution of drugs".

Meanwhile, Aryan's lawyer Amit Desai emphasised the context of the WhatsApp chats calling it important, he said, "Today's generation has a means of communication, which is English...not the Queen's English...it's sometimes what the older generation will call torture."

"The way they communicate is very different. But by no stretch of the imagination is this boy involved in illicit international drug trafficking," Amit told the court.