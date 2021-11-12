Aryan Khan's Birthday: Juhi Chawla Shares A Lovely Childhood Throwback Picture Of The Star Kid To Wish Him

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan celebrates his birthday today (November 12). The star kid is being flooded with warm wishes from the fans and amidst this, an adorable birthday wish came from his father's close friend and actress Juhi Chawla. Juhi took to her social media handle to share a delightful rare throwback picture of Aryan Khan from when he was a kid.

Talking about the picture, it has Aryan Khan posing along with his sister Suhana Khan and Juhi Chawla's children Arjun Mehta and Jahnavi Mehta. Aryan can be seen sporting a blue tee and jeans that he has paired up with a navy blue jacket while Suhana can be seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans. Jahnavi can be seen wearing a pink tee and cream-coloured pants that she has paired up with a white jacket. Aryan can be seen holding Jahnavi's hands in the picture By the looks of it, the children can be seen posing against the backdrop of an amusement park.

Juhi Chawla Signs Rs 1 Lakh Bond For Aryan Khan's Bail At Sessions Court; Will Be Released On Saturday Morning

Juhi Chawla had an endearing caption for the same. The Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani actress wrote, "Here's another one from our personal album for today's special occasion, Happy Birthday Aryan. Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed, protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you. 500 trees pledged in your name." Take a look at the post.

Juhi Chawla had signed a Rs 1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan during the latter's bail in his alleged drug case last month. Juhi's daughter Jahnavi Mehta and Aryan were also spotted filling in their parent's shoes in the IPL bidding event that was held this year. The pictures of the duo had gone viral on social media.

Bombay HC Releases Conditions For Granting Bail To Aryan Khan, SRK Leaves From Mannat To Pick Up His Son

Talking about Aryan Khan's birthday today, the star kid's cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba also took to their social media accounts to wish him. They shared their childhood pictures with Aryan on his special day that was also shared by his sister Suhana Khan. It was earlier reported that Aryan will have a quiet birthday this year with his family.