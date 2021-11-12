Aryan Khan's Birthday: Star Kid's Cousins Share Heartwarming Wishes For Him, Sister Suhana Khan Reacts

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan celebrates his 24th birthday today (November 12). On this occasion, fans have been flooding some warm birthday wishes for the star kid who had it rough the last month. Apart from that, Aryan's cousins Alia Chhiba and Arjun Chhiba also took to their social media handle to wish their brother. Aryan's sister Suhana Khan also went on to share their cousin Alia's birthday wish for her brother.

Talking about Alia Chhiba's birthday wish, she shared a throwback childhood picture of her, Aryan Khan, Arjun Chhiba and Suhana Khan. The pictures have Aryan and Arjun as kiddos posing for the picture while Suhana and Alia can be seen chatting away. Alia had captioned the picture stating, "Happy Birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people." The other birthday wish was presumably meant for her father. Suhana was quick to share the same with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post.

Apart from that, Aryan Khan's other cousin Arjun Chhiba also shared another picture with the star kid on his special day. The picture has Aryan sitting along with Arjun with a guitar in his hand. Aryan can be seen sporting a white full-sleeved attire. This was presumably from one of the star kid's jamming sessions with his cousins. Arjun captioned the picture stating, "And the strongest people I know." Take a look at his post.

It will be lovely to see Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan's parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also drop in a beautiful birthday wish for him on their social media account. Meanwhile, last month was a difficult time for the star kid who almost had to stay three weeks in the Arthur Road Jail with connection to an alleged drug case. He was finally granted bail on October 30, much to the happiness of his parents and Shah Rukh's fans. Many celebs from the film fraternity also showcased their solidarity and happiness with Aryan's bail. However, the star kid has been laying low ever since his bail. He has to step out every Friday to visit the NCB office as a part of his court order.