Aryan Khan's Judicial Custody Extended Till October 30 By Mumbai Court In Drugs Case

In a major development, a Mumbai special court has extended the judicial custody of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others till October 30 in a drugs-on-cruise case. The accused were not produced in court either physically or through video conference, stated a report in indiatvnews.com.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan had reached Arthur Road Jail to meet Aryan after the latter's bail plea was rejected by a special NDPS court on October 20. This was his first public appearance after Aryan's arrest on October 3.

Yesterday, the NDPS court had rejected Aryan's bail application on the grounds that he knew about the drugs in possession of his friend Arbaaz Merchant, the punchnama of recovery of mobile phones and his Whatsapp chats which reflected that he was involved in 'illicit drug activities' even though he has no criminal antecedents.

Following this, his legal team had moved the Bombay High Court. As per a report in News18, Khan's advocate Satish Maneshinde mentioned the plea before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre, seeking urgent hearing on Friday.

However, the Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), sought time till next week. As a result of this, the Bombay High Court listed Aryan's bail application hearing on October 26.

Aryan Khan was arrested with seven others by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after they busted a high-profile rave party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route to Goa from Mumbai.