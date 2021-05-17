Aryan Khan's Picture From Graduation Ceremony Goes Viral; Fans Congratulate Proud Parents SRK & Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan has garnered a tremendous fan following despite rare public appearances. The star kid is not very active on social media either but his pictures often go viral on the internet. The recent picture of Aaryan that is making the rounds among fans is from his graduation ceremony.

Aryan who attended school in London had been studying the art of filmmaking at USC (University of Southern California). The star kid has reportedly graduated and can be seen wearing his graduation robe in the viral picture. The picture shows Aryan in the robe on a massive screen with his graduation details.

It is unclear when Aryan attended the graduation ceremony. The picture reads, "Aryan Shah Rukh Khan. Class of 2020. Bachelor of fine arts, cinematic arts, film and television production school of cinematic arts." Take a look at the picture,

While fans have been gushing over the star kid in hopes for his Bollywood debut, it seems unlikely that Aryan will follow in his father's footsteps. According to an old interview, SRK had revealed that Aryan is more interested in working behind the camera. He had said that Aryan wants to become a director as he does not want to be compared to his father.

Talking about his son Aryan, SRK had told DNA, "We talk a little about filmmaking because he's learning that. But he would like to recede from that because he wants to learn it on his own. He talks about his ambitions and where he would like to be one day. But he's very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me, and that's cool."

Nonetheless, fans are happy for the young star and have been wishing him the best on social media, take a look at few tweets,

On the other hand, his sister Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut after she completes her education. She had made it clear that she aims to become a mainstream Hindi film actress. Notably, SRK is set to return to the big screen after a long hiatus.

Shah Rukh has been busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film reportedly will also have a special cameo by Salman Khan.