Aryan Khan Says NCB's Interpretation Of Whatsapp Chats Is "Wrong And Unjustified"

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has filed for bail in the Bombay High Court claiming that NCB was "misinterpreting" his WhatsApp chats to implicate him in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month.

According to a report in NDTV, Aryan Khan's appeal said that NCB's interpretation of the WhatsApp chats collected from his mobile phone was "wrong and unjustified". He added that no contraband was recovered from him after the ship's raid and he has no connection with any other accused in the case except Arbaaz Merchant and Aachit Kumar.

The appeal further said the WhatsApp chats that are being relied upon by the NCB are "ex-facie (on the face of it) of a period prior to the incident. By no stretch of imagination can those purported messages be linked to any conspiracy for which the secret information was received."

"The interpretation of the WhatsApp messages is that of the investigating officer and such interpretation is unjustified and wrong," the appeal was quoted by the report.

Aryan Khan also questioned the special court's bail rejection based on the claim that he may tamper with evidence in the case if released from custody. "There is no presumption in law that merely because a person is influential, there is likelihood of him tampering with the evidence," the appeal added.

Earlier, the sessions court rejected Aryan's bail noting that "they were part of the conspiracy" and that Aryan Khan had a "nexus with drug peddlers and suppliers and had indulged in illicit drug activities on a regular basis".

Aryan Khan was is currently in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail and his Judicial custody has been extended till October 30.