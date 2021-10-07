Aryan Khan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Mumbai Court

Aryan
Khan
and
7
others,
who
were
arrested
by
the
Narcotics
Control
Bureau
during
a
Mumbai
drug
party
raid,
are
sent
on
Judicial
custody
for
14
days.
A
Mumbai
court
rejected
NCB's
plea
for
further
custody
of
the
accused,
stating
that
the
remand
report
was
vague.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
Aryan
Khan's
lawyer,
Adv,
Satish
Maneshinde
is
now
moving
interim
bail
for
the
star
kid.
The
hearing
on
the
same
is
expected
to
be
held
at
11
AM
tomorrow
(October
8,
Friday).
Aryan
Khan,
who
is
the
eldest
son
of
Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
the
7
other
accused
of
the
Mumbai
drug
party
case
were
produced
in
a
Mumbai
court
on
October
7,
Thursday,
for
bail.
As
per
the
reports,
Khan
and
two
other
accused
in
the
case
are
still
in
the
custody
of
NCB
and
will
be
sent
to
Judicial
custody
by
tomorrow.