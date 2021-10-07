    For Quick Alerts
      Aryan Khan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Mumbai Court

      Aryan Khan and 7 others, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a Mumbai drug party raid, are sent on Judicial custody for 14 days. A Mumbai court rejected NCB's plea for further custody of the accused, stating that the remand report was vague.

      As per the latest updates, Aryan Khan's lawyer, Adv, Satish Maneshinde is now moving interim bail for the star kid. The hearing on the same is expected to be held at 11 AM tomorrow (October 8, Friday).

      Aryan Khan, who is the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the 7 other accused of the Mumbai drug party case were produced in a Mumbai court on October 7, Thursday, for bail. As per the reports, Khan and two other accused in the case are still in the custody of NCB and will be sent to Judicial custody by tomorrow.

      X