Aryan Khan Skips NCB SIT's Summons Citing Health Reasons; To Appear Before The Agency On Monday

Aryan
Khan,
the
son
of
Shah
Rukh
Khan
was
summoned
by
the
NCB
SIT
(Narcotics
Control
Bureau
Special
Investigation
Team)
on
Sunday.
The
new
investigation
team,
that
has
taken
over
the
Mumbai
cruise
drug
party
case,
had
summoned
the
star
kid
to
record
his
statement.
However,
the
reports
suggest
that
Aryan
Khan
skipped
NCB
SIT's
summons
citing
health
reasons.
According
to
the
latest
updates,
the
star
kid
rescheduled
his
visit
to
the
NCB
SIT's
office,
citing
that
he
is
down
with
a
fever.
Aryan
Khan
is
reportedly
planning
to
appear
before
the
NCB
SIT
team
on
November
8,
Monday.
More
details
on
the
same
are
expected
to
be
revealed
very
soon.
To
the
unversed,
the
newly
formed
Special
Investigation
Team,
which
is
headed
by
Narcotics
Control
Bureau
Deputy
Director-General
Sanjay
Singh,
reached
Mumbai
on
Saturday
(November
6,
2021)
to
take
over
the
Mumbai
cruise
drug
party
case.
The
team
had
called
both
Aryan
Khan
and
co-accused
Arbaaz
Merchant
to
record
their
statements,
on
Sunday
(November
7)
morning.
According
to
the
bail
agreement,
Aryan
Khan,
Arbaaz
Merchant,
and
their
co-accused
MunMun
Damecha
are
supposed
to
be
available
for
questioning,
when
called
by
the
NCB
officials.
The
trio
was
seen
arriving
at
the
Narcotics
Control
Bureau
office
on
Friday,
to
mark
their
attendance
as
directed
in
their
bail
agreement.