Aryan Khan Skips NCB SIT's Summons Citing Health Reasons; To Appear Before The Agency On Monday

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan was summoned by the NCB SIT (Narcotics Control Bureau Special Investigation Team) on Sunday. The new investigation team, that has taken over the Mumbai cruise drug party case, had summoned the star kid to record his statement. However, the reports suggest that Aryan Khan skipped NCB SIT's summons citing health reasons.

According to the latest updates, the star kid rescheduled his visit to the NCB SIT's office, citing that he is down with a fever. Aryan Khan is reportedly planning to appear before the NCB SIT team on November 8, Monday. More details on the same are expected to be revealed very soon.

To the unversed, the newly formed Special Investigation Team, which is headed by Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director-General Sanjay Singh, reached Mumbai on Saturday (November 6, 2021) to take over the Mumbai cruise drug party case. The team had called both Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant to record their statements, on Sunday (November 7) morning.

According to the bail agreement, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and their co-accused MunMun Damecha are supposed to be available for questioning, when called by the NCB officials. The trio was seen arriving at the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Friday, to mark their attendance as directed in their bail agreement.