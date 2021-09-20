As Jaya Bachchan Flaunts Her Widest Smile, Netizens Poke Fun At Navya Naveli Nanda's Latest Instagram Picture

It's indeed rare to see actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan in a cheerful mood, and owing to the same reason, netizens are quite surprised to see Navya Naveli Nanda's latest Instagram post. In her latest Instagram post, Navya is seen posing for the camera while hugging her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and the latter is seen flaunting her widest smile.

After coming across Navya's post, netizens took a sly jibe at Jaya who is not very camera friendly, and is often in the headlines for reprimanding paparazzi. Here's how they reacted to Navya's post...

@secular_love42: Jaya ma'am ko Pehli bar muskurate hue dekh raha hoon.

@world_backpacker_love: APKI NAANI KO HANSE KO BHI ATA HAI❓ I HAVE ONLY SEEN HER SCOLDING AND YELLING AT OTHERS.

@aafiamaqsood12: Jaya aunty khush bhi hoti hain? 😮

@aakash_upadhyay08: Ye jaya bachhan ji hi hain na?

@risha_goswami: Are, jaya madam photo khichli? Gajab hi!

While some netizens poked fun at Navya's latest picture with Jaya, others were mesmerised by their sweet bond and showered sweet comments on their picture. Here's how they reacted...

@amdarji: Awesome smiles of both...! Navya you are unique personality...! You will make everyone proud, Specially your parents & grand parents...!

@iamsukhmanibedi: Your Nani is a living legend I've adored since I was born.❤️ Bless up!

@aktharj264: What a lovely pic👌👍 God bless you all with happy healthy life ahead 🙏 please convey my regards to your nani 🙏❤.

On a related note, not so long ago, Navya had called Jaya an inspiration and told Her Circle, "My biggest source of inspiration would be my nani. I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine."

