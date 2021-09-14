As The Trailer Of Bhavai Is Out, Let's Have A Look At Five Reasons Why Everyone Is Excited About The Film

Pratik Gandhi is back in action again with Aindrita Ray in Bhavai and the name of the movie will instantly remind you of the drama-dominant stagy cinema experience. This is the sensational stir that the movie has been creating with its glimpses.

Earlier the teaser of the film showed the actor delivering a powerful and intense monologue dressed up as Raavan on the stage of a Ram Leela performance. The actor, in his impactful voice, introduces himself (Raavan) as 'Aham Brahmasmi’.

With the trailer released on 9th, September, the impact and build-up around the movie have amplified to no end. We have listed down five reasons why the film is a must-watch.

Pratik Gandhi: The name itself gives ample reasons to the audience to look forward to something spellbinding. The man came from nowhere and established a place for himself in the fast-paced industry. After a top-notch performance in cult series SCAM 1992, the actor has carved a place as a skilled actor. Any project which has his name attached to it is bound to create buzz.

The gripping visuals: Along with the expressive side of the craft, if the visuals and graphics interest you even for a bit then the film will surely win your heart. This movie is a must-watch for you as it shows the ability to fulfil all your creative cravings and seems ready to bring you something different.

The dialogues and monologues: The steal deal factor from the trailer comes from the heavy- well-formed dialogues and powerful monologues. It looks like the movie is gonna have Pratik Gandhi again proving his worth. With the amount of endurance and vocal throws the actor has put in while delivering the words, one can't resist the excitement within to witness the movie in full length.

The music of Bhavai: If you look at the trailer, the background score is something that catches your attention from the minute go. It's done in such a way that it doesn't derail the narrative. In Bhavai, the music directors have done a spectacular job with the folklore sounds. Looks like Bhavai's album will be a smash hit among the audience.

A captivating psychological drama: An eye-opening drama presented with the help of analogies. It will reveal the dark side of society when it comes to Religion and Culture and what holds one back from questioning societal hypocrisy and standards.

The film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Akshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures; Directed by Hardik Jaggar and it is also starring Abhimanyu Singh, Aindrita Ray, Flora Saini and will be released in theatres on October 1, 2021.

We all hope that Bhavai lives up to its huge expectations.