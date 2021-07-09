Asha Bhosle Narrates A Funny Anecdote Related To Teesri Manzil Song; 'Driver Thought I Was Gasping For Breath'

Asha Bhosle has many hit songs to her credit. One of her all-time famous track is 'Aaja Aaaja Main Hoon Pyaar Tera' song from Shammi Kapoor-Asha Parekh's 1966 filmTeesri Manzil. Recently, when the legendary singer appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, she walked down the memory lane and shared a funny trivia about it.

Asha shared that initially she wasn't too sure to take up this song as she found it too difficult to sing. She reminisced how she was taken aback when she heard RD Burman play the 'O aa jaa, aah aah' part.

"This song (Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera) was very difficult for me to sing. R.D Burman Saab came home one day, took the baaja and sat down requesting me to sing the song. When I heard him play the 'O aa jaa, aah aah' part, I was a little taken aback as I didn't think I would be able to do it. However, I informed Burman saab that I would make an attempt to sing the song after four to five days," Asha revealed on the show.

Indian Idol 12: Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Appears As Special Guest On The Show, Praises Pawandeep Rajan

She further recalled how her driver got worried and thought that she was grasping for breath when she practised the song's main tune in her car.

Asha said, "I started practising the main tune in my car so much, that one day, my driver got worried. Once we reached Haji Ali which is where I stay, my driver suddenly asked me if I wanted to visit the hospital as he thought I was gasping for breath. It was a really funny moment."

The veteran senior also opened up on the advice her sister and singer Lata Mangeshkar gave her when she told her about her apprehension about singing this track.

Shammi Kapoor's Son Reveals Why He Quit Film Industry When He Was To Be Launched As A Hero

"The moment I reached home, I went to my sister Lata Mangeshkar and conveyed my apprehensions singing the song to which she said, 'You are forgetting that you are a Mangeshkar first and later Bhosle. Go sing the song, you will do good'," Asha recalled on the show.

Shammi Kapoor-Asha Parekh starrer Teesri Manzil was directed by Vijay Anand and is still remembered for its popular songs like 'O Haseena Zulfonwali', 'Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyaar Tera', 'O Mere Sona Re' amongst others. The film revolves around a woman who blames a nightclub drummer for the suspicious death of her sister, and seeks revenge.