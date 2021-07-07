Asha Parekh Recalls Her Fangirl Moment With Dilip Kumar; 'I Was Dumbstruck When He Was Around'

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passed away today at the age of 98 at Khar Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The thespian was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness. The news of demise has left the entire film fraternity in deep grief.

Yesteryear actress Asha Parekh is heartbroken after hearing the news of his death. While speaking with a leading tabloid, the Caravan actress said that she is very upset and believes that Kumar's wife Saira Banu must be completely shattered with his passing away.

Parekh told ETimes, "It is a big shock and Saira has been like Florence Nightingale in his life. She has looked after him so much, not even bothering about her own health. She must be completely shattered, I feel very upset. May god give Saira the strength."

She further recalled her fangirl moment with the legendary star on the film sets and said, "I was a great admirer of Dilip Saab. I was dumbstruck when he was around. I couldn't open my mouth only!"

While Parekh worked with some of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, the actress never shared screen space with Dilip Kumar. Speaking about it, she had said in an interview with IANS in 2013, "I really want to work with Yusuf saab (Dilip Kumar). It's still a wish and I am still waiting to work with him. If I get an opportunity, I would just run and do that project. This is one thing I am looking forward to."

Back then, there were rumours in the media that Dilip Kumar and Asha never came together on the screen because of the animosity between them.

However, the actress had rubbished those reports as a figment of a journalist's imagination, "There was no animosity. It was a mistake by the journalist who just cooked up the story. I was very angry with him for cooking up stories and spoiling our relationship. I have a very, very good relationship with Yusuf saab and (his wife) Saira Banu. I was terribly hurt by that report."