Ashutosh Rana Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Taking First Dose Of Vaccine

In the last few weeks, COVID-19 cases have been at its peak in Bollywood and television industry. The latest celebrity to be diagnosed with this virus is Ashutosh Rana. The actor took to his Facebook page to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19 days after receiving the first jab of vaccine.

In his detailed post in Hindi on his Facebook page, Ashutosh posted an update on his health which began with a few words on the beginning of New Year, followed by how he is happy to know about the 'illness' in his body on such an auspicious occasion.

The Dushman actor wrote, "If you get the information about the disorder that is developing in your body on this very auspicious day, then nothing fortunate than this can happen. It is a special blessing of Goddess Durga that I came to know today on a sitting day (beithaki) that I am suffering from corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this disorder, I have unwavering faith in the grace of his Holiness Gurudev Daddaji that I will soon I will be healthy."

He continued, "I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow. But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested."

Ashutosh further wished everyone good health and extended his Gudi Padwa greetings by writing, "With heartfelt greetings for the new year, I pray to Mahadev Shiva and Goddess Parvati to provide longevity to all of you, keeping you healthy, happy, happy, safe, so that our life can not only be successful but also meaningful."

See his post.

Ashutosh Rana and his actress-wife Renuka Shahane had recently received their first dose of COVID-19. Post their vaccination, Renuka had taken to her Twitter page and posted, "Today we took the first dose of vaccine. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, keep social distance and keep your hands sanitized. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses. "

With respect to work, Ashutosh Rana was last seen in Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pagglait.

ALSO READ: Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With A 19-Year-Old Throwback Pic

ALSO READ: Sec 144 In Maharashtra! No Shooting Of TV Shows, Films In The State; JD Majethia To Meet CM Uddhav Thackeray