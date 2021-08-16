At Aishwarya Rai’s Cousin Shloka's Wedding, Aaradhya Is Seen Providing Comfort With Her Sweet Words

Earlier this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the wedding of her cousin Shloka Shetty in Bengaluru. For the unversed, Shloka is Aishwarya's mom Vrinda Rai's sister's daughter. Aishwarya, who never passes up on family events, was spotted at the wedding along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Now, a new video from the wedding has made its way onto social media. In the video, we get to see the actress and her daughter dancing along with Abhishek executing the hook step of 'Desi Girl’ song from his film Dostana. A set of photos from the wedding have now gone viral. Aishwarya is wearing a white lehenga whilst Aaradhya is donning a red outfit in the images. Moreover, what’s really making news is how Aaradhya consoled Shloka and her mother during the Bidaai ceremony.

The aforementioned pictures were shared by the event management company that covered the wedding ceremony. The caption read: "Ever since the thought of their daughter's wedding comes in their mind, parents know consciously or subconsciously, that one day she will go to another family to create a new world. But it must be during the vidai that this truth dawns in entirety. At that moment, in @shlokasshetty's vidai, comfort for @sulatha.shetty Aunty came in Aaradhya's sweet voice, 'Don't cry, I'm there na!"'Truly daughters are a blessing (sic)." Check out the post below:

On the professional front, Aishwarya is currently busy shooting for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. According to various reports, actress is rumoured to portray an antagonist in the highly anticipated film. Mani Ratnam's magnum opus will be split into two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release next year.