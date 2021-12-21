athiya-shetty-recalls-being-being-body-shamed-when-she-was-young

Actress Athiya Shetty who made her Bollywood debut with Hero in 2015, opened up about being body shamed when she was young, during her recent interaction with a media agency.

Recollecting her memories, she told IANS, "Yes I have fallen into the category of body shaming when I was young. People need to realise that body shaming is not only associated with being overweight but also being skinny. I have always believed that commenting on someone's weight, appearance or anything that can make them less confident is something that is inappropriate."

She further emphasised on the importance of choosing words carefully and said that our words have such an impact on people and our everyday lives. It's important to be kind and understand that how we feel reflects in our everyday activities, as well as our everyday doings and it can come from a very subconscious place as well. So one has to be mindful of how they comment and what they say about people.

speaking about her own healing process, she said, "I used to be very, very conscious of my body and I still am, but I am a lot better because I am a lot more confident about myself and who I am as a person today."

She also called out the false beauty standards in society and said, "There are so many false adjectives of beautiful. I think it is scary because you see so many people wanting to look the same way and because of social media it is also starting from a very young age which is sad."