athiya-shetty-says-she-is-absolutely-proud-of-her-actor-brother-ahan-shetty

Actress Athiya Shetty is all praise for her actor-brother Ahan Shetty who made his Bollywood debut with Tadap a few days ago, and said that she shares a great equation with him and they are extremely honest with each other.

"As a fellow actor, I am extremely proud of him. We have a great equation and relationship where we are extremely honest with each other, be it the good or the bad. I can say, I am very very proud of the actor he is becoming but more proud of the person he is," said Athiya, while speaking to ETimes.

We asked her if Ahan was nervous before the release of Tadap, she said, "Honestly, even if Ahan is nervous or anxious, he has been pretty calm with all of us. I think being the older one, I actually want to be like him. His way of reacting and addressing situations--be it on a professional or a personal note- is very, very inspiring. He takes the good and bad fruitfully and doesn't ponder about it."

In the same interview, she further said that to see Ahan on screen was a surreal feeling for hear and she is very happy to see him as an fellow actor.

"I am extremely protective of him. I don't think I need to give him any advice. He will pave his path. He is pretty sorted. In fact, I think I need advice from him. We've been supporting each other through thick and thin," said Athiya.