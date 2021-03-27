Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar Wraps Up The Last Schedule, Says He Can't Wait For Audiences To Experience The Magic

About an hour ago, actor Akshay Kumar announced the schedule wrap of his upcoming film Atrangi Re on his Twitter page, and shared a picture wherein he is seen in an interesting look for the film. In the picture, Akshay is seen holding a King of Hearts card in his hand and going by the picture, one can assume that he's playing the role of an illusionist or a magician.

Akshay captioned the picture as, "It's the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can't wait for you'll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars #SaraAliKhan and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film. An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma."

Akshay's tweet has surely left netizens looking forward to the release of Atrangi Re, which also casts Sara Ali Khan and Tamil superstar Dhanush. Interestingly, it's the first time when Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay and Dhanush, and audiences are quite keen to see them together in the film.

Earlier, before starting the shoot, Akshay had spoken about collaborating with Sara and Dhanush and said, "My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title - 'Atrangi'! And I know that Aanand in his special and simple way of storytelling will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn't let this one go."

Atrangi Re is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films.

