Atrangi Re Release Date And Streaming Time On Disney+ Hotstar [Details Inside]

Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial Atrangi Re is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021 and we are here with its streaming time details. Reportedly, the film, which features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles, will start streaming from 12 am on December 24, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ever since the trailer of the film got released, it has been in tremendous buzz owing to its star cast. As the film marks first collaboration of Sara with both both Akshay and Dhanush, many netizens reacted to her pairing with them in different ways. While some were excited to see such trio in the film, others blatantly slammed the makers over their huge age difference.

However, both Sara and Aanand convinced viewers that they should watch the film first before passing any judgement.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, Rai also spoke about coming up with the idea of Atrangi Re and said that he loves to narrate stories that speak about the magic of love.

"It is often said that when something is not around us, we stop talking about it. In today's time, we as makers are not indulging ourselves in telling love stories. We have lost love. Love is not the most important thing in today's time. I personally don't like this feeling. I will always push stories which are full of love. I am the most fortunate person who has always got his share of love. I have never been deprived of love with my people around me- family and friends. And I feel very happy about it. I think your life only gets completed if you get your share of love. Maybe one reason is that there is so much love around me that I want to show that on screen."