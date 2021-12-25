Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Journey As Rinku, Pens Down A Heartfelt Note Thanking The Team!

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Atrangi Re. The actress has given a stellar performance as Rinku, which is being highly appreciated by the audiences and the critics.

She took to her social media today to express gratitude for all the love the audience is showering and also penned down a heartfelt note for the cast and crew of the film.

She wrote, "If I try to write an apt caption for this I’ll be sobbing again and I think last evening saw enough of that. So all I will say is THANK YOU to the whole cast and crew of this film for giving me a lifetime of memories. 🤗🤗🤗 To the only good thing that happened to me in 2020. THANK YOU 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

In the video, Sara shared a lot of BTS moments from the sets. In one clip, director Aanand L Rai mentioned it being Sara's most difficult character. Sara also spoke about learning Bihari for the character of Rinku.

For the unversed, Atrangi Re, is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar, which was released on December 24.