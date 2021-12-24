Atrangi Re Twitter Review: Sara Ali Khan Manages To Shine Despite Sharing Screen Space With Dhanush

Aanand L Rai's latest directorial Atrangi Re is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and we are here with its live audience review. The film marks the first collaboration of Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, and before the release of the film, audience were curious to see if the 26-year-old will manage to shine despite sharing the screen space with two powerhouse of talent!

So, let's see how netizens have reacted to the film...

CineHub @RV4860: #AtrangiRe : AVERAGE! And ALR continues to disappoint in second half again after Zero.First half is quite good and ends on high note but extremely hatke concept in second half and unconventional plot killed its overall essence. Average direction !! #Dhanush #Akshay #Sara

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI: #AtrangiRe UNIQUELY BRILLIANT. ACE combo of @aanandlrai - Himanshu Sharma are back with a excellently written & directed saga. A SPECIAL love story rides on strong humor, emotions & EXTRAORDINARY acts by #Dhanush & #SaraAliKhan while @akshaykumar

being the USP.

_8_ @iwish___icould: @SaraAliKhan how I judged her before watching the movie she is a revelation here.. Take my heart Rinku #AtrangiRe.

फिल्मी प्रसंग @PatelHa96233529: #OneWordReview... #AtrangiRe: Musical Delightfull. Ratings:⭐⭐⭐⭐½ #AtrangiRe - Filled with emotions and drama, Rides on solid dramatic, Emotional finale is a high point of this movie... Genuinely Solid film!

Broken Auth Bat @gp_sec: #AtrangiRe is special and weird Love story selection but it worked really well. Dhanush is superb as usual.

suryaScarf@geniusajnabee: Halfway through this and man Sara is sooo goodd. Her dialect & dialogue delivery is on point. Dhanush Sara look gorgeous together. I'm liking this!

Going by the reviews, it's pretty clear that Sara has proved that she is here to stay, as her hard work is visible in Atrangi Re. While Dhanush is being praised the most among others, Sara has also managed to shine because of her good work.

Apart from netizens, actress Janhvi Kapoor also penned appreciation post for Sara on Instagram, wherein she wrote, "Sabse atrangi ladki ka movie finally stream ho rha hain!! @saraalikhan95 you have killed it. 💕 It's so obvious you have poured your heart and soul into every frame and not left any stone unturned in giving rinku your all. And it's so worth it. It is such fun to watch you give Rinku so much life. ❤️"

(Social media posts are unedited.)