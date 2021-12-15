Attack Teaser: John Abraham Turns Super Soldier To Save The Nation In This Action Entertainer

After a long wait, the teaser of John Abraham's much anticipated film Attack has been dropped online today by the makers. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. We must say the first glimpse of Attack has definitely left us intrigued.

Attack revolves around a lone ranger officer (played by John Abraham) who after losing everything that he holds dear to him, turns into a lean mean killing machine with the help of technology to curb the rampant terror attacks plaguing within the country.

Watch the teaser.

John shared this video on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Get ready to witness the making of India's first super-soldier! Teaser out now. #Attack releasing in cinemas worldwide on Jan 28."

Reportedly, John's character in Attack is believed to be more along the lines of Hollywood's Deadpool and G.I. Joe. The actor will see him performing some daredevil action sequences which have been choreographed by international stunt coordinator Ryan Sturz of Captain Marvel fame.

Earlier, John had said in a statement, "Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love! Earlier this year, the actor had shared a video in which he was seen getting injured while shooting an action stunt for the film.

The action thriller is helmed and written by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand. Attack is produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor's Kyta Productions and John's JA Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the theatrical screens on January 28, 2022.