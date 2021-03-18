Author Ashish Kaul Asks For Quick Action On FIR Against Kangana Ranaut, Sends Notice To Khar Police

It was earlier reported that Mumbai City court had directed Khar Police to file an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut along with her sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Akshat Ranaut and producer Kamal Kumar Jain, after the author of the book Didda: The Warrior Queen Of Kashmir Ashish Kaul filed a complaint against her in a copyright violation case. Now, Ashish has sent a notice to Khar Police Station calling for immediate action against the actor. The writer also questioned why any police procedure did not happen against the actor.

Ashish Kaul had filed the FIR against Kangana Ranaut on March 12, 2021. The author's advocates Yogita Joshi and Ravish Zamindar have revealed to IANS about the notice sent by them. They said, "We have just served the Khar police station a notice to seek what has been done so far in MECR 1/2021, which was registered on 12/03/2021 against Kangana Ranaut and others."

Also Read: Manikarnika Returns: Case Filed Against Kangana Ranaut For Cheating & Copyright Breach

They further revealed, "As per the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973, Section 41 onwards there are procedures on how a warrant or a notice is issued to any individual when they are party to an FIR/MECR filed by the police station. It's all guided by the law and this applies to all citizens. We are still unclear on the progress despite visiting the police station almost daily till the 15th of March, 2021. Hence, we sent this notice and hope there is swift action taken as per the law of the land."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Posts Controversial Tweet About Mahatma Gandhi: He Was A Great Leader May Not A Great Husband

Kangana Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee has reportedly refused to comment on the ongoing matter. For the unversed, Ashish Kaul filed the complaint against the Tanu Weds Manu actor as the movie, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda was announced without the knowledge of the author. Ashish Kaul mentioned in the complaint that he has the exclusive copyright of the story of Didda and Kangana has taken material from his book without proper permission, so Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda is in violation of his copyright. For the unversed, Kaul is the descendant of Queen Didda, who was the Princess of Lohar and later became the queen of Kashmir.