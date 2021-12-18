Ayan Mukerji Says He Didn't Want Ranbir-Alia To Step Out Together During Brahmastra Shoot; Karan Johar Reacts

It's no secret that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love with each other when they were shooting together for Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra in 2017. Recently at the poster launch event of the film in regional languages in Hyderabad, Ayan revealed that he never wanted anyone to see Ranbir and Alia as a couple before his film hit the big screens.

The filmmaker was asked if Ranbir and Alia's love story during the shooting of Brahmastra was a distraction to which he replied that he was after them in the last four years to not step out together.

As a report in Pinkvilla, Mukerji said, "To be honest, when we started our film, I thought this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses. It was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very very very good friends in life, then more than friends. So then, I didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. I didn't want anyone to see them till my film had not come out. So, lots of things haven't happened in their lives because every time they went out together, I would be sitting at the back saying 'you all are ruining my film. Please don't go anywhere.' It feels good now that we can share them."

When Karan Johar was asked to comment on Ayan's statement, the producer said though the filmmaker is quite protective of his lead pair, he has lost the leverage of protecting the lead pair. He also reminded everyone that love cannot be curbed.

"Ayan is very protective about this pair. But, I think he is has lost leverage. Had he come out with this film a few years ago then keeping them under wraps would have been a good idea. Unfortunately, you can't curb love that long. At its heart, it's a love story," Johar said at the event.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, besides Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy with Telugu star Nagarjuna stepping in for a cameo. The first part in this trilogy is slated to hit the big screens on September 9, 2022.