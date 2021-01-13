Ayesha Jhulka Regrets Rejecting Mani Ratnam's Roja; Wants To Work With Aamir Khan Again

Ayesha Jhulka Regrets Turning Down Mani Ratnam's Roja

Speaking about the film offers she had turned down, Ayesha told ETimes, "There were a lot of films that I couldn't do. I couldn't do Mani Ratnam's Roja due to date issues and I regretted it." The role eventually went to Madhoo. She further added, "Then there was a Rama Naidu film, Prem Qaidi which I had to reject because I was supposed to be introduced in a bikini in the film."

Ayesha Jhulka On Staying Away From The Limelight

On being asked what kept her away from Bollywood, the actress said, "I am still a part of Bollywood; just not on screen. There is a lot of work coming my way in films, web-series, and also TV, but if I can't take it up unless I fit in. I am looking forward to doing roles that can give satisfaction as an actor. Otherwise I keep busy doing work for animals. Also, I am writing a script, and reading a few which I am considering for acting prospects. So a lot is happening right now.

Ayesha said that she deliberately kept away from films post marriage and told the tabloid, "I started working at a very young age, so when I got married, I wanted a normal life. I quite enjoyed it! Being away from Bollywood after marriage was a good decision."

Ayesha Jhulka Wants To Work With Aamir Khan Again

Talking about the actors she wishes to work with, Ayesha told ETImes, "There are a lot of good actors--from Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor--whom I would like to work with. But I want to work with Aamir again because he is so fantabulous!"

Further, she was all praise for her Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander co-star and said, "He is the one actor who always has his head on his shoulders. He works really hard to get into the character. Even now, if you see his films, he just blends into the character, which is amazing!"

Ayesha Jhulka Reveals Which Bollywood Stars She Remains In Touch With

"I am in touch with Jackie Dada, who does a lot of social work, especially towards the betterment of animals as he is also an animal lover. I wanted to start an animal ambulance in Lonavala and he recently donated a van to us. I am also in touch with Bhagyashree, Raveena Tandon, Hema Malini ji and a few more. Recently, I had a little mishap with my dog, and realised that a lot of people support me. It is like a family. Here I would like to mention a person whom I have never worked with but who reached out to me--John Abraham. I really appreciate his support as not many people do that. I had met Aamir after years and nothing had changed; even when I meet Govinda, it's like no time has passed," the senior actress told ETimes.