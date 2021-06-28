Ayushmann Khurrana On 2 Years Of Article 15: It Was An Eye-Opening Film For Me

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 completes 2 years today (June 28). The movie is regarded as one of the finest works of Ayushmann and revolved around Article 15 of the Indian Constitution that prohibits any kind of discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, gender or creed. The actor recently spoke about the importance of the movie, especially in today's times.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed to a publication stating, "Article 15 is a special film in my filmography and I can't thank Anubhav Sinha sir for giving me one of the most cherished films of my career. It was an eye-opening film for me and helped me see things from a different lens. We will need films like Article 15, with its superlative content, to pull people back to theatres."

The Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan actor said that the pandemic phase has given the masses strong opinions about the things happening in society and that filmmakers will have to present unique content to the audience. He added, "We will need to be disruptive and present fresh content for people to enjoy, engage and discuss. I'm a firm believer that the pandemic and lockdowns have made us more opinionated than before and people would only want to invest time and energy on things that are unique and different. They would want to have community experiences that are worthwhile."

Ayushmann Khurrana stressed that the audience will give prime importance to the content of the film rather than its scale. The Badhaai Ho actor further said, "Cinema will provide them with that option but we will have to produce the best content that we have ever produced. People will want to be entertained with films that celebrate new ideas. The scale of the film will be immaterial because the content will take precedence in a whole new world. People have already been exposed to brilliant content from across the world. So, for them to step out to a theatre to watch a film they need a huge incentive and content will play this crucial role. People will want to watch brilliant films. So, let's all aim to provide audiences with that and successfully restart our industry and the exhibition sector."

Talking about the movie Article 15, revolved around a police investigation in a village after some girls from the lower caste went missing. It was helmed by Anubhav Sinha. The movie also starred Sayani Gupta, Isha Talwar, Nassar and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles.