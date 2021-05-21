Ayushmann Khurrana And Mumbai Police's Public Service Banter Wins Hearts On Social Media

Mumbai Police's social media game has been on point and has won hearts. Today, they issued a public service announcement by using Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana's picture and films.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gulati Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

They wrote, "Be 'Zyada Savdhaan' today to ensure everything is 'Shubh Mangal' every day. Meeting your 'Dream Girl' could cost you. So, don't do this *'Bewakoofiyan'. The message, obviously, started becoming viral. Ayushmann spotted this and wanted to take the banter forward by endorsing the public service message to stay at home during the pandemic.

He commented on the Mumbai Police post by writing, "Sheher ke saare 'Vicky Donor'. Please Mumbai Police ki Dhyan Se Suno, Aur Bahar Jaane ki 'Bewakoofiyan' na karo 🙏 you will find enough time to meet your 'Pyari Bindu'. Abhi time nahin hai ki hum 'Nautanki Saala' bane aur risk le. Filhaal Shubh Mangal Aur Zyada Saavdhan Raho! Apki Samajhdaari aapko Covid jaisi buri 'Bala' se bachaayegi. Jai Hind 🙏."

Have a look at the posts on his Instagram story.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Contribute To Maharashtra CM Relief Fund Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Workwise, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anubhav Sinha's Anek and Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G.