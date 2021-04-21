Ayushmann Khurrana Dedicates A Sweet Note To His Daughter Varushka On Her Birthday

It is said that fathers and daughters share a special bond as for him, she will always be daddy's little girl. Ayushmann Khurrana echoed this sentiment when he recently took to social media to pen a beautiful note to his daughter Varushka as she turned a year older today (April 21, 2021).

He shared a throwback picture from one of their family vacations in which Varushka is seen striking a cute pose for the camera. Ayushmann captioned the click as, "Happy birthday little one ❤️ The most diligent one in the family. A voracious reader and a disciplined learner. How have you become like that? That too so early in life. You need to chill ok. Always be true to this pic. This was our last international trip. Jan 2020. Nassau. Bahamas."

See his post.

Meanwhile, several celebrities dropped birthday wishes for Ayushmann's daughter on his post. Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Happy happy birthday ❤️." "Aw adorable ❤️ Happy Birthday Loads of good wishes and love," Tara Sharma wrote on his post. Esha Gupta commented, "❤️happy birthday."

Earlier, Ayushmann's wife and author Tahira Kashyap too penned an endearing birthday post for her daughter.

Posting a happy picture of Varushka, she wrote, "Given the circumstances I know seeing the world upside down makes more sense! Happy birthday little one, this is the second consecutive birthday in a lockdown, really wish the world becomes normal so that you can share the small pleasures of a broken tooth and a bruised knee with your friends! Love you with all my being💜 #mygirlis7."

Besides Varushka, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap also have a son Veer. With regards to work, Ayushmann will be sharing screen space with Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actor will also reuniting with director Anubhav Sinha for Anek. Besides these two films, Ayushmann is also a part of Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet Singh.

