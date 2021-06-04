Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl Co-Star Rinku Singh Breathes Her Last Due To COVID-19 Complications

Unfortunately, actor Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl co-star Rinku Singh, who was battling COVID-19 from the last few days in ICU, is no more. Rinku's cousin Chanda Singh Nikumbh confirmed the news to a leading daily and revealed that the actress had tested positive on May 25 and was isolated at home.

Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Glimpse Of His Pandemic Survivor Kit And It's Deeply Relatable!

After her health deteriorated, she was admitted to the ICU. Rinku's cousin also said that she had taken the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine on May 7 and she was supposed to take the second jab soon.

When the news of her demise broke out, many netizens offered their condolences on her recent Instagram post.

A netizen wrote on her latest Instagram picture, "May her soul rest in eternal peace..Strength Peace Light Love to family friends fans and all near dear ones..May God Bless Her soul and grant Her eternal peace ..OmShanti ..Prayers for her family ..May God Bless her near dear ones fans friends family Always Always."

Ayushmann Khurrana And Mumbai Police's Public Service Banter Wins Hearts On Social Media

Another netizen wrote, "RIP Ron... Still cannot believe this."

"Deeply saddened. May you find peace," commented another user on her post.

She was last seen in Hello Charlie alongside Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff.

May her soul rest in peace.

(Social media posts are unedited.)