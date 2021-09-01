Ayushmann Khurrana On 4 Years Of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: It Gave Me The Courage To Pick My Subsequent Films

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his social media to pen a heartfelt note as his film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan clocked four years of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan on September 1, 2021.

The actor who made an unconventional debut in Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, shared a video montage from his shooting days and opened up on how Shubh Mangal Saavdhan reinstated his belief that people in India want to discuss taboo topics out in the open.

Ayushmann began his post by writing, "I debuted in Bollywood with a bold taboo subject of sperm donation in Vicky Donor, thanks to Shoojit Da, and that showed me how the audience was changing and embracing subjects that was disruptive. With Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, I returned to this territory with Aanand L. Rai and R.S. Prasanna. Their genius was in sensitively showing a subject like erectile dysfunction and making it entertaining and supremely palatable for audiences to engage. After Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan reinstated my belief that the people of India want to discuss taboo topics out in the open and in their own way address them for the good of society."

He further added, "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan gave me the courage to pick my subsequent films and put all my faith behind it. I thank everyone associated with this film for empowering me as an artiste."

Have a look at the post.

Helmed by R.S Prasanna, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan revolves around a couple who suffers a setback when the groom realizes that he suffers from erectile dysfunction. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar as his love interest. Upon its release in 2017, the film had opened to positive reviews from the critics and the audience.

Speaking about Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor will next be seen in Doctor G, Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.