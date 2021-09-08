Ayushmann Khurrana On Wrapping Up Three Films In Pandemic: Can't Wait For Audiences To Watch These Real Gems

Ayushmann Khurrana has swiftly finished three big films in the pandemic and he can't wait for these high quality content films to release in theatres! The versatile actor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Anek - directed by Anubhav Sinha and Doctor G - directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, are among the most awaited films that are set to be released on the big screen.

Ayushmann said, "I'm fortunate to have managed to finish three new films in the pandemic. I can't wait for audiences to watch these real gems as they are diverse and disruptive and will give people a new viewing experience to discuss and debate."

The star credited all the film-makers of his projects for providing a safe shooting experience to everyone.

He continued, "I have to congratulate the producers and directors of all these projects because accomplishing what they have done during the pandemic is a massive feat. They have run a tight ship and ensured that the shoots happen smoothly, securely and in a perfect bio-bubble."

Ayushmann is confident that his projects will play a hand in bringing people back to the theatres.

"I'm hugely excited about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and now Doctor G - all the projects are high concept theatrical films because of the uniqueness of scripts. I hope they will all contribute towards bringing people back to the theatres. Films like these trigger community conversations about important issues and it is imperative that such films have a community watching experience which can only happen in a theatre," the actor signed off.