Ayushmann Khurrana Recalls How A Director Once Told Him 'You Don't Sell' After He Rejected His Film Offer

Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012. However, his successive films Nautanki Sala, Bewakoofiyaan and Hawaizaada tanked at the box office. Recently in a chat with radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, the actor recalled how he was told by a director around this time that he does not 'sell'.

Ayushmann told Siddharth, One of the filmmakers told me, 'Ayushmann, you don't sell.' I had said no to a film and I was told, 'Ayushmann, you don't sell, why are you saying no to this film?' Upkaar jaise kar rahe ho, ki yeh film kar lo (It was like he was doing me a favour by offering me the film)."

After three back-to-be-back flops, the actor bounced back into the game with Sharat Katariya's Dum Laga Ke Haisha in which he was paired opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film was well-received both by the audience and the critics. However post the movie's success, Ayushmann took his own sweet time to sign the next project.

Speaking about the same, he said, "I waited for two years after Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I did not have a release for two years. I was just waiting for the right film."

Soon, Ayushmann became known for his unconventional choice of films wherein he didn't shy away from stepping out of his comfort zone. In 2019, the Bollywood star bagged the National Award for Best Actor in 2019 for Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun.

Ayushmann is currently awaiting release of his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film revolves around his character Manu, a weightlifting champion who falls in love with a Zumba instructor. But their relationship hits a roadblock when he gets to know that she is a trans woman.

Besides this movie, Ayushmann has multiple projects in the pipeline including Anubhav Sinha's Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G and Aanand L Rai's production Action Hero.