Ayushmann Khurrana Reunites With His Badhaai Ho Co-Star Sanya Malhotra; Read Details Inside

The 2018 National Award Winning film Badhaai Ho that brought the fresh pair of Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana on screen is still fresh in minds of the audience. They haven't forgotten the light-hearted chemistry that the duo shared. As much as the audience will love to see a film which stars the duo together, this recent ad featuring Sanya and Ayushmann has been a huge hit.

A source close to the development shared, "The two have now paired up again for an ad commercial which has been grabbing many eyeballs, the ad plays quite frequently in between the IPL matches. Making audiences reminisce the playful chemistry they shared even in the film. They are a favorite pick for all the brands on the brand circuit."

Brands have been backing up the pair, due to their sizzling chemistry and the audience connect both the actors carry. Sanya has been winning hearts with her recent performance in Pagglait.

Audiences have their eyes set on any announcement that brings the most-wanted duo of Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana together, both individually are such gleaming faces that there remains no doubt on the energy they bring on screen.

ALSO READ: Sanya Malhotra On Kangana's Appreciation Tweet For Pagglait: My Hands Were Shaking, I Couldn't Believe It

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Singh Start Reading Sessions For Junglee Pictures' Doctor G